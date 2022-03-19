UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of iHeartMedia worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 103,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 57.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 237.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 179,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

