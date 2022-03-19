UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Noah worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Noah by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

NOAH opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

