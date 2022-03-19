UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $889,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 56.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,730 shares of company stock worth $5,407,476. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.