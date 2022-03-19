UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

