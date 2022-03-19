UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 56.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $954.62.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.35. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.41 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.