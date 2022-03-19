UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,241 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Momentive Global worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

MNTV opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

