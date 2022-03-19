UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 58.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 582.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $82.82 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cohen & Steers Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.