UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 120,395 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,395 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,517 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

KOS opened at $6.41 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.