UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,717 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.83 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

