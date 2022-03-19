UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBJY. UBS Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $59.00 on Friday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

