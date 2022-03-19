Umbrella Network (UMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.20 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $2.20 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00217014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.