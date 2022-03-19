Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Tops $0.0445

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $67,091.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.92 or 0.07030335 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,878.63 or 0.99738791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

