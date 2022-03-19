Unido EP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,774.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $89,774.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.90 or 0.07072471 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.26 or 0.99999870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

