Unifi Protocol DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.81 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $27.81 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00012573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00214487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00379411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.