Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $14.44 on Top Exchanges

Unifty (NIF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $205,678.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $14.44 or 0.00034500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.59 or 0.06989108 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.55 or 1.00127174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033095 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

