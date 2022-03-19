Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.45

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.45 and traded as low as $30.31. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 2,444 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $141.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

