United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post $7.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 billion and the lowest is $7.36 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $40.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.14 billion to $41.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $16,406,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

