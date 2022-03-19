United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,073 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $124,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

