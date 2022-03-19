United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $346.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.42.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.