United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USM. Raymond James decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

United States Cellular stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

