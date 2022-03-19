United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of United Therapeutics worth $26,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.20. 535,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,493,676. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

