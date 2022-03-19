United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of United Therapeutics worth $42,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,919 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 444,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 81,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,493,676 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.