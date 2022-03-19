United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of United Therapeutics worth $42,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,919 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 444,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 81,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.