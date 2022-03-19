UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $506.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.01 and a 52-week high of $510.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.44 and a 200-day moving average of $456.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

