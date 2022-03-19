Unslashed Finance Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $4.20 million and $65,359.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.50 or 0.06976400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.60 or 0.99706965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.