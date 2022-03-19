Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,365 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Upwork worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Upwork’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

