Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stake Lowered by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,310 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.18% of Utz Brands worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 431,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 677,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Profile (Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.