Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $90.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

