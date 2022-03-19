Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $303.45 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $269.31 and a one year high of $360.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.43.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

