Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $161.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

