Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Cut by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 3,866,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

