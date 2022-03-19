Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

