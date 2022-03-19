Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,866,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

