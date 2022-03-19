Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,986. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

