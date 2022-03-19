Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $353,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

