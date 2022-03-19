Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $281.16. 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

