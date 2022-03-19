Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 918.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

