Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.85. The company had a trading volume of 601,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day moving average of $243.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

