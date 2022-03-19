Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

