Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,000. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.