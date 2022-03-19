Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.50. 6,556,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

