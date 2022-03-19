Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

