Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.