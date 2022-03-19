Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,337 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,526. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.