Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 3.10% of Varex Imaging worth $38,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $911.59 million, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

