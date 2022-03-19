VeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and $235.72 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008954 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

