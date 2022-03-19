Velas Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $503.98 million and $6.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002182 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003747 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,276,562,198 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.