Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83. The company has a market cap of £4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.
