VeriCoin Market Cap Tops $435,230.41 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $435,230.41 and $506.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,728.33 or 0.99952837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00068290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,750,581 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

