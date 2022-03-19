VeriCoin (VRC) Tops One Day Volume of $180.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $437,841.98 and approximately $180.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.41 or 0.99911370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00067948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,751,322 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

