Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,672 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

